Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.83 ($9.13).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.48) to GBX 980 ($12.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 750 ($9.75) to GBX 925 ($12.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.45) to GBX 700 ($9.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.47) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.74), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($128,957.93).

Shares of DRX stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.40) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 715.50 ($9.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,626. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 628.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 388.80 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 733.47 ($9.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

