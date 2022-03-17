Dora Factory (DORA) Hits Market Cap of $21.07 Million

Dora Factory (DORA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00013019 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $21.07 million and $5.70 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,949,427 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

