Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Increased by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza makes up about 4.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $3,927,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $8,251,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DPZ opened at $405.47 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.27 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.19.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

