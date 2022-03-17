Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $152.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.38. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

