Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.390-$11.594 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.82 billion.Dollar General also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.61.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.21 and its 200 day moving average is $216.57. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

