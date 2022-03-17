Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 262,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DOGZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,279. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Dogness (International) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dogness (International) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dogness (International) by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dogness (International) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

