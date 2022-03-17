Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,955,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,546 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 10.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $114,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.
NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75.
