DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$126.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.19 million.DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

DOCN stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,610. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -240.18. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

