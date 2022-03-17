Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 362,200 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Brands Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,140. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. Digital Brands Group has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

