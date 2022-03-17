Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.37. Digi International shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 98,292 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Digi International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $711.43 million, a PE ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 20.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.