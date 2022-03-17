Devery 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,248.00 (EVE)

Devery (EVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Devery coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a total market capitalization of $80,068.44 and approximately $5,248.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded up 47.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00035591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00105215 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.