Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $71.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.89.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

