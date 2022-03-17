Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,550 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.46) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,719 ($22.35) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.90) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,726.64 ($22.45).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,047.50 ($13.62) on Wednesday. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 976 ($12.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market cap of £28.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,197.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,336.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.23%.

In other news, insider Amy Yip bought 7,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.85) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($93,673.71).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

