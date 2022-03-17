Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €180.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €180.00 ($197.80) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($202.20) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €181.67 ($199.64).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

FRA:HNR1 opened at €153.00 ($168.13) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €167.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €161.77. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($127.88).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.