Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Up 11.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.2% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 383,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,085,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Specifically, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

DM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,855,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,744 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,223,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.