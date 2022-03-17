Desjardins Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) – Desjardins raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haivision Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Desjardins also issued estimates for Haivision Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$27.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.60 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of HAI stock opened at C$6.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Haivision Systems has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

