DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.86. 80,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

