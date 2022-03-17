DeltaChain Price Tops $0.0000 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00282109 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004148 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000570 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $509.56 or 0.01241428 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003164 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

