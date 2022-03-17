Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells £44,463.24 in Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.47), for a total value of £44,463.24 ($57,819.56).
Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 17th, Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.28), for a total value of £68,841.50 ($89,520.81).
Shares of ROO traded up GBX 7.65 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 124.20 ($1.62). The stock had a trading volume of 5,568,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,418. Deliveroo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.16). The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.05.
About Deliveroo (Get Rating)
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
