Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells £44,463.24 in Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.47), for a total value of £44,463.24 ($57,819.56).

On Monday, January 17th, Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.28), for a total value of £68,841.50 ($89,520.81).

Shares of ROO traded up GBX 7.65 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 124.20 ($1.62). The stock had a trading volume of 5,568,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,418. Deliveroo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.16). The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.61) to GBX 163 ($2.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.15) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 278 ($3.62).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

