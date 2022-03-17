Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) PT Raised to GBX 208 at Morgan Stanley

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DROOF. Citigroup raised shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.86) to GBX 244 ($3.17) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.50.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of DROOF opened at $1.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.