Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) PT Raised to GBX 208 at Morgan Stanley

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DROOF. Citigroup raised shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.86) to GBX 244 ($3.17) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.50.
Shares of DROOF opened at $1.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.20.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deliveroo (DROOF)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.