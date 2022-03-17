Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Shares Up 3.4%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.68. 28,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 73,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62.

Get Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 17.87% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.