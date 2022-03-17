Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Reduced by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 3.4% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $388.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.03 and a 200-day moving average of $359.98. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $405.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

