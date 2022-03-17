Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Hits New 52-Week High at $407.23

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $407.23 and last traded at $406.15, with a volume of 2777842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.35 and a 200-day moving average of $360.18.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

