Deeper Network (DPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $111.09 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0890 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $111.09 million and $3.26 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.94 or 0.06734123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,988.21 or 1.00045538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00040383 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

