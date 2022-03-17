David Mcglinchey Sells 13,027 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $408,917.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

