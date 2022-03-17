David D. Brown Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) CFO David D. Brown bought 1,000 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $496.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.56.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2,163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

