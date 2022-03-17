Datto (NYSE:MSP) Shares Gap Up to $23.37

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.37, but opened at $24.50. Datto shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 15,373 shares changing hands.

MSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

In other news, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,060,700.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,400. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter worth $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Datto by 21.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Datto by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datto by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

