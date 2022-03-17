Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0996 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNKEY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.