Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0996 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.
Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%.
About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.
