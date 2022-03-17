Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 509.0 days.

Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

