Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 509.0 days.
Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
