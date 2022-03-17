DA Davidson Cuts Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target to $3.00

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $157.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.