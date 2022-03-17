D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 10,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $82.16. 81,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.