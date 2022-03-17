Cyclone Protocol Hits Market Cap of $3.03 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $115.25 or 0.00280738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $65,649.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007842 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00097759 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.