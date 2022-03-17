CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target Raised to $26.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.
Shares of CVI stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $24.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $5,181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in CVR Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
About CVR Energy (Get Rating)
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
