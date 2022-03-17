CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target Raised to $26.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $24.54.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $5,181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in CVR Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

