Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,782 shares of company stock worth $4,609,039. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,421,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,978. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.33.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.