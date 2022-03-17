Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $138.96 and last traded at $139.49. Approximately 1,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 426,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,405,000 after buying an additional 102,683 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,454,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,548,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,706,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.