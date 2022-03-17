CryptoTycoon Price Reaches $6.00 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. CryptoTycoon has a market cap of $815,858.45 and $116,608.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00014693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00035484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00105227 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 900,364 coins and its circulating supply is 135,964 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

