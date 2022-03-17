Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28,637.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,610,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,587,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after buying an additional 558,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 464,424 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,002,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after buying an additional 222,232 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 128.0% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 811,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 455,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

