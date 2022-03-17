Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,840 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 2,218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 78,657 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS opened at $51.58 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

