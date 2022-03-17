Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.17. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.