Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,821,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $3,543,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DY. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of DY opened at $99.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

