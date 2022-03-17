Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $249,000 in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $50.15 on Thursday. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

