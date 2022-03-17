Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $229,000 Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $444,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBTX opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.09. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.82 and a 12 month high of $80.14.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

