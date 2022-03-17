Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYGN opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

