Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.67. Approximately 16,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 482,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCRN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $813.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,417,000 after buying an additional 64,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.