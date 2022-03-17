Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The company has a market cap of $813.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

