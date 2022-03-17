Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Steve Foots Sells 13,802 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($91.50), for a total transaction of £971,108.72 ($1,262,820.18).

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 7,342 ($95.47) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,685.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,828.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Croda International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,142 ($79.87) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($136.61).

Get Croda International alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 56.50 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($120.94) to GBX 8,600 ($111.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,400 ($122.24) to GBX 9,000 ($117.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($110.53) to GBX 8,700 ($113.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($122.24) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,437.50 ($109.72).

About Croda International (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.