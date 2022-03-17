Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Steve Foots Sells 13,802 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($91.50), for a total transaction of £971,108.72 ($1,262,820.18).
Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 7,342 ($95.47) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,685.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,828.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Croda International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,142 ($79.87) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($136.61).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 56.50 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.
About Croda International (Get Rating)
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
