Critical Comparison: Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Rating) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Natcore Technology alerts:

Natcore Technology has a beta of -2.55, meaning that its share price is 355% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Natcore Technology and Intel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intel $79.02 billion 2.40 $19.87 billion $4.86 9.59

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A Intel 25.14% 25.52% 13.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natcore Technology and Intel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Intel 10 14 7 0 1.90

Intel has a consensus target price of $54.52, suggesting a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Intel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intel is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Summary

Intel beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology (Get Rating)

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products. The company also provides high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for retail, industrial, and healthcare markets; and solutions for assisted and autonomous driving comprising compute platforms, computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and localization, driving policy, and active sensors. In addition, it offers workload-optimized platforms and related products for cloud service providers, enterprise and government, and communications service providers. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a strategic partnership with MILA to develop and apply advances in artificial intelligence methods for enhancing the search in the space of drugs. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Natcore Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natcore Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.