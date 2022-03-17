Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Down 20.9% in February

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CWGL opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Crimson Wine Group has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.27 million, a PE ratio of 93.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington.

