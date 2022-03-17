CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.99

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as high as C$5.00. CRH Medical shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 36,923 shares.
The company has a market cap of C$357.38 million and a PE ratio of -11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.99.
CRH Medical Company Profile (TSE:CRH)
