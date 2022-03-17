Credit Suisse Group Trims MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Target Price to $18.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.13.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.81. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 154,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

